Increased COVID-19 Activity Leads St. Luke’s to Pause Certain Elective Surgeries and Procedures

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s Health System is making changes in order to proactively manage its capacity for care, as officials said in a press conference that COVID-19 cases have increased six-fold in as many weeks.

St. Luke’s said they have had sustained high volumes of patients at their hospitals even before the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases. This is partially a result of a summer surge of the respiratory virus RSV that is being seen in children. Other notable factors include a backlog of postponed care from the previous COVID-19 surges and chronic illnesses that have not been optimally managed.

As a result, St. Luke’s will temporarily pause certain elective surgeries and procedures that require an overnight stay. Elective surgeries will also not be allowed to be scheduled in Twin Falls through August 20th in an effort to increase capacity. This pause does not impact elective outpatient surgeries or procedures that do not require an overnight stay.

“We are implementing this pause in order to accommodate and plan for increased patient volumes as our patients needing to be admitted has doubled in two weeks and the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb,” said. Dr. Jim Souza, Chief Physician Executive, St. Luke’s Health System.

Souza urged the message of the COVID-19 vaccine’s safety to be spread throughout the community.

“This doesn’t need to happen,” said Souza. “Please get the word out that the vaccines are safe. I’d be the first person to admit vaccines have side effects. Vaccines have risks....and COVID has terrible risks.”

Souza added those who had elective surgeries scheduled and are in pain will be managed as best as possible medically, but that there are limited resources overall and the recent strain has led to a need to prioritize those with acute or life-threatening illnesses. He added St. Luke’s will constantly assess the situation and will allow non-emergency and elective procedures as soon as possible.

