Advertisement

Increased COVID-19 Activity Leads St. Luke’s to Pause Certain Elective Surgeries and Procedures

This pause does not impact elective outpatient surgeries or procedures that do not require an overnight stay
St. Luke's pausing elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay
St. Luke's pausing elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay
By Candice Hare
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:32 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s Health System is making changes in order to proactively manage its capacity for care, as officials said in a press conference that COVID-19 cases have increased six-fold in as many weeks.

St. Luke’s said they have had sustained high volumes of patients at their hospitals even before the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases. This is partially a result of a summer surge of the respiratory virus RSV that is being seen in children. Other notable factors include a backlog of postponed care from the previous COVID-19 surges and chronic illnesses that have not been optimally managed.

As a result, St. Luke’s will temporarily pause certain elective surgeries and procedures that require an overnight stay. Elective surgeries will also not be allowed to be scheduled in Twin Falls through August 20th in an effort to increase capacity. This pause does not impact elective outpatient surgeries or procedures that do not require an overnight stay.

“We are implementing this pause in order to accommodate and plan for increased patient volumes as our patients needing to be admitted has doubled in two weeks and the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb,” said. Dr. Jim Souza, Chief Physician Executive, St. Luke’s Health System.

Souza urged the message of the COVID-19 vaccine’s safety to be spread throughout the community.

“This doesn’t need to happen,” said Souza. “Please get the word out that the vaccines are safe. I’d be the first person to admit vaccines have side effects. Vaccines have risks....and COVID has terrible risks.”

Souza added those who had elective surgeries scheduled and are in pain will be managed as best as possible medically, but that there are limited resources overall and the recent strain has led to a need to prioritize those with acute or life-threatening illnesses. He added St. Luke’s will constantly assess the situation and will allow non-emergency and elective procedures as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evacuation alerts have been issued for Hailey residents due to a wildfire.
Hailey residents issued evacuation alerts due to wildfire
A man and two teenagers are recovering from their injuries after a crash early Thursday morning...
Twin Falls man, teens recovering after high speed crash
The smoke was strong Friday (8/6) in Twin Falls
Smoke has returned to Southern Idaho and it is compounded by COVID
No injuries have been reported after an SUV crashes into a house in Twin Falls.
No injuries reported after SUV crashes into Twin Falls home
Prosecutors file notice of intent to seek death penalty against Chad Daybell

Latest News

Differing medical opinions during the COVID-19 pandemic
Physician ethics of care examined as COVID-19 pandemic continues
KOLO
University of Washington study finds antibody with potential to create pan-coronavirus vaccine
Delta variant caused surge worries Idaho health officials
Return to school raises health concerns amid coronavirus surge
CDC now agrees those with undetectable HIV cannot transmit the virus
CDC agrees those with undetectable HIV cannot transmit the virus