Julie’s Clothes For Kids helps students in the Mini-Cassia area feel confident on the first day of school

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 200 students from the Minidoka and Cassia School Districts were able to be treated to a shopping spree Friday morning, as part of the 3rd annual Julie’s Clothes for Kids event.

“Right before school we take them and try to get them ready for school, we do shoes, and shirts, socks, and pants anything that they need to be able to go back to school,” said Bruce Breshears, from Young Automotive and also the founder of Julie’s Clothes For Kids.

Julie’s Clothes for Kids was created in honor of Julie, who passed away about 3 years ago. Julie was very active in the Mini-Cassia community volunteering with the local schools.

“That’s what makes this event so special, my mom was very active in the community and always finding opportunities in the community to serve and give, so many of the volunteers are people whose lives were touched by hers, and continue to carry that on and touch other lives,” said Hunter Breshears, her son and a volunteer.

Volunteers from around the Mini-Cassia area donated their time, their materials, and their goods to help the children be able to feel confident as they head back to school.

“It’s fun to see they kids, part of my job is, I get to pair them with their volunteers, a lot of them are nervous at first, they don’t know what to expect, then they get to come in here and pick out their pants, their shirts, their coat, so if they are a Fortnite fan, they get to pick out a Fortnite shirt, that makes their day, it’s fun,” Dallin Breshears, her son and a volunteer.

The entire community comes together to put this event on, and they are grateful for the support.

“Yes we are continuing to grow, and as it has gone, the community has just stepped in so much, and say hey I want to be a part of this,” said Bruce Breshears.

