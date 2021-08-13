Advertisement

COVID-stricken Oregon deploys National Guard to hospitals

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor said Friday she will send up to 1,500 National Guard troops to hospitals around the state to support healthcare workers as the COVID-19 surges amid the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, said the first group of 500 Guard members will be deployed next Friday to serve as material and equipment runners in the most stricken hospitals and to help with COVID-19 testing.

There are 733 people hospitalized with the virus in Oregon as of Friday, including 185 people in intensive care units, she said in a statement. Hospitals warned earlier this week that they are near capacity as the state endures a fourth wave of the outbreak and may start having to turn away patients with non-COVID conditions if things don’t improve.

“I cannot emphasize enough the seriousness of this crisis for all Oregonians, especially those needing emergency and intensive care,” Brown said, reiterating that message. “When our hospitals are full with COVID-19 patients, there may not be room for someone needing care after a car crash, a heart attack, or other emergency situation.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evacuation alerts have been issued for Hailey residents due to a wildfire.
Hailey residents issued evacuation alerts due to wildfire
A man and two teenagers are recovering from their injuries after a crash early Thursday morning...
Twin Falls man, teens recovering after high speed crash
The smoke was strong Friday (8/6) in Twin Falls
Smoke has returned to Southern Idaho and it is compounded by COVID
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Head-on collision south of Twin Falls sends 8 to hospital

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, fifth-grader Marcques Haley, gets his...
More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places
COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden’s withdrawal deadline