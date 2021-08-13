Advertisement

Structure fire in downtown Twin Falls early Friday morning

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:49 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Early this morning, a fire ignited in a downtown business in Twin Falls.

According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, a bystander called 911 after they witnessed smoke coming from 140 Second Avenue North. The department then dispatched three fire engines to the scene. When firefighters arrived and entered the structure, smoke filled the inside of the building.

Crews were able to contain the blaze at around 6:30 a.m. this morning.

Ross Sanders — a firefighter with the Twin Falls Fire Department — said businesses should always have certain safety measures in place, to prevent fires from starting and growing.

“Just make sure your smoke detectors are working, don’t have a bunch of trash everywhere. Having walkways cleared helps us a ton,” said Sanders.

The cause of this fire is undetermined at this time, and we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

