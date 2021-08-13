Advertisement

Voices Against Violence unveils new community space

Because of COVID-19, they had to find alternative ways to offer shelter for their clients, and in doing so, are now able to have a physical space for their services
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Voices Against Violence now has a community space for members of the community who have been victims of violent crime.

For the past 32 years, their building on the corner of 2nd Ave South and Idaho Street has been the confidential location for Voices Against Violence, where people who have been victims of harm have been able to heal and cope with their trauma.

“It’s really exciting to be able to open the doors, welcome you all in, show off, all the awesome work that everyone is doing, instead of it, keeping it like it’s a shameful secret, but really people have survived awful things and they are working hard to heal,” said Donna Graybill, the executive director of the center.

“We also have a very robust counseling program, we offer a lot of different counseling groups in 4 different languages,” said Graybill.

They aim to break down any barriers preventing people from coming in for their services, which is why they offer child care services during counseling and a remote option as well.

“We offer video and in-person just whatever the comfort level is,” one case manager said.

Voices Against Violence offers a 24/7 hotline as well as case management services and counseling for people who have been victims of harm, whether it was yesterday or 20 years ago.

