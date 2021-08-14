Advertisement

College of Southern Idaho readies for start of fall term

Neither the COVID-19 vaccine nor wearing a mask will be required in order to attend in-person schooling on campus
By Candice Hare
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 3:49 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fall classes are less than two weeks away from beginning at the College of Southern Idaho, and the college is making students aware of the upcoming COVID-19 protocols.

CSI said they expect to have full classes, as well as, students on campus. Neither the COVID-19 vaccine nor wearing a mask will be required in order to attend in-person schooling on campus. Unlike Idaho’s four-year public universities who earlier this week announced will require masks, CSI said their recommendations reflect their belief in personal choice.

“The vast majority of students and employees we have here [at CSI] have the choice to get the vaccine, and we’re certainly encouraging that choice,” said CSI’s Deal of Institutional Effectiveness and Communication Chris Bragg. “Certainly anyone on campus who wants to wear a mask has the choice to do so.”

Bragg added that college offers a large number of courses online for those who would prefer virtual learning.

The Fall term begins on Monday, August 23rd.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on collision south of Twin Falls sends 8 to hospital
A man and two teenagers are recovering from their injuries after a crash early Thursday morning...
Twin Falls man, teens recovering after high speed crash
Gov. Little urges Idahoans to receive COVID-19 vaccine now as students head back to school
The smoke was strong Friday (8/6) in Twin Falls
Smoke has returned to Southern Idaho and it is compounded by COVID
Health Advisory in effect for all Magic and Salmon Falls reservoirs
Health advisory in effect for Magic and Salmon Falls reservoirs

Latest News

Sturgeon now held at Niagara Springs Hatchery
Niagara Springs Fish Hatchery now doing more to maintain Idaho fish heritage
Fit and Well Idaho: pedestrian safety ahead of the first day of school.
Fit and Well Idaho: pedestrian safety ahead of the first day of school
Julie’s Clothes For Kids helps students in the Mini-Cassia area feel confident on the first day...
Julie’s Clothes For Kids helps students in the Mini-Cassia area feel confident on the first day of s
Gridiron Grind: Kimberly is ready for another deep state playoff run.
Gridiron Grind: Kimberly is ready for another deep state playoff run