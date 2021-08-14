College of Southern Idaho readies for start of fall term

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fall classes are less than two weeks away from beginning at the College of Southern Idaho, and the college is making students aware of the upcoming COVID-19 protocols.

CSI said they expect to have full classes, as well as, students on campus. Neither the COVID-19 vaccine nor wearing a mask will be required in order to attend in-person schooling on campus. Unlike Idaho’s four-year public universities who earlier this week announced will require masks, CSI said their recommendations reflect their belief in personal choice.

“The vast majority of students and employees we have here [at CSI] have the choice to get the vaccine, and we’re certainly encouraging that choice,” said CSI’s Deal of Institutional Effectiveness and Communication Chris Bragg. “Certainly anyone on campus who wants to wear a mask has the choice to do so.”

Bragg added that college offers a large number of courses online for those who would prefer virtual learning.

The Fall term begins on Monday, August 23rd.

