Gridiron Grind: Kimberly is ready for another deep state playoff run

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly was unbeaten heading into their showdown with Gooding in the last game of the season last year. However, the Bulldogs still made the state semifinals, bowing out in a one-possession game to three-time defending state champ Sugar Salem.

This year, the hope is to get another crack at a state title game.

Kimberly might be replacing a bunch of the seniors from last year and much of the offensive line, but the good thing is the Bulldogs have senior quarterback Heath Owens, now in his third year under center.

“It’s great to have that leader back there that can kind of help direct traffic and help keep them where they’re supposed to be and doing what they’re supposed to be doing and kind of be coach on the field there,” said Kimberly Head Coach Rich Bishop.

The guy who threw 30 touchdown passes a year ago isn’t too worried about the inexperience. Once the season starts, the team will be ready to go.

“I just feel calm, I’ve been doing this for a while, so it just feels like another day,” Owens said. “I’ve been here, done that.”

The Bulldogs will also have to find production after the graduation of 1,000-yard receiver Brett Bronson. One player is not going to do the trick.

“I think just with how many weapons we have this year, it kind of makes up for that one guy,” Owens said.

Gatlin Bair, Race Widmier, Connor Laughlin, and others will have a chance to cause plenty of problems.

Kimberly has made three trips to the state semifinals in the last five years.

“That’s good, but I know these guys are not satisfied with that,” Bishop said.

“We definitely want to make it further than we did last year, and we want to try to keep everything fast-paced and be in the best shape as possible so those defenses can’t hang with us,” said senior running back Race Widmier.

Kimberly will open up the 2021 season on August 27 at Snake River.

