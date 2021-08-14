Niagara Springs Fish Hatchery now doing more to maintain Idaho fish heritage

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hatcheries across the Gem State are busy maintaining fish populations throughout Idaho rivers, and today fish at the Niagra Springs Hatchery moved into the second stage of their development.

Steelhead was moved from holding tanks to be marked and transferred to raceways.

“We’re starting to just get out of our very beginning stages,” said Hatchery Manager Kevin Kincaid, “from here we’ll raise them up until probably the middle of March when we’ll start hauling them out.”

The marking process lasts about a week, and the number of fish makes it no small undertaking.

“We do from three-hundred to three-hundred-and-fifty-thousand per day between all three trailers,” Kincaid said.

Keeping the fish at the hatchery and allowing them to develop under controlled conditions is vital to maintaining fish populations up and down the Snake River.

“It’s very important, we get these fish and try to get them as healthy as we can to put them out there,” Kincaid said. “So, we can get these fish right back to the rivers and do this process all over again.”

New this year at the Niagra Springs Hatchery: Sturgeon.

Anglers across the state have a growing interest in Sturgeon fishing, and Idaho Fish and Game paired with Idaho Power to assure the populations don’t get overwhelmed.

Sturgeon don’t reach reproductive age until at least seven, meaning this facility is vital for the species’ survival.

“We got roughly 20,000 eggs and now we have 1,400 fish,” said Fish Culturist Rylee Olson. “That is a lot better than in the wild, in the wild, it can be so much less. Being able to have an environment like this where you can control variables and hone in on what the fish need to successfully reproduce, and higher survival rates is very important.”

Whether it’s Steelhead or Sturgeon, Olson says the goal is all the same.

“To really maintain that opportunity for citizens to go out and enjoy our wildlife resources.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.