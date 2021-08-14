Some Magic Valley and Wood River Valley counties deemed “high-risk” for COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Public Health District recently moved Minidoka, Gooding, Twin Falls, Jerome and Blaine Counties into the “High-Risk” category for COVID-19. It is the second-highest tier on their risk-assessment scale. Several metrics play into this shift, with the biggest weight given to the county’s hospital capacity.

“Covid or not, if our hospitals cannot keep up, our society is going to struggle,” said the South Central Public Health District’s Brianna Bodily. “This doesn’t just have to do with COVID-19 beds or how many COVID-19 patients that in the hospital, but it has to do with the overall impact. So, our hospital situation is quite dire right now.”

This strain on hospitals in the region is one which has been emphasized by St. Luke’s Health System, as well.

“The overall trend is bad,” said St. Luke’s Health System Chief Physician Executive Dr. Jim Souza. “It’s looking worse than the December/January surge.”

Additional factors that play a role in adjusting county COVID-19 risk levels include positivity rate in the county, the average new cases per 10,000 residents and significant outbreaks in communal living locations like long-term care facilities or prisons.

“The reason we focus on those [communal living locations] so specifically is because disease spreads among those residents so quickly that it can cause a real danger for the surrounding community,” said Bodily.

While the South Central Public Health District does not have the jurisdiction to mandate any mitigation strategies, they do adjust their recommendations according to risk category.

Among the recommended mitigation strategies for the high-risk level are considering universal mask requirements, emphasizing vaccinations, self-isolation of vulnerable populations and teleworking for those who are able.

The South Central Health District said every resident can help to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“The actions of one can really make a huge difference in the health and protection of those around them,” said Bodily.

With school soon underway in several of these counties, Bodily added that this is a great time to have a conversation with our children about the importance of mitigation efforts such as washing your hands, wearing a mask or practicing social distancing.

The South Central Health District encourages anyone who has questions regarding COVID-19 or mitigation strategies to contact them at (208) 737-1138 or via email.

