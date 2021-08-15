Gridiron Grind: Hansen wants to repeat last years success

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Hansen Huskies made their first playoff berth in over 40 years last year. This year, they return much of the same team.

“I think we’re going to surprise people this year,” said Junior quarterback Gannon Denney.

Hansen only loses one starter from last year, but that was first-team all-Sawtooth Conference quarterback all Jonathan Camarillo.

Gannon Denny is the guy looking to fill the void at quarterback and thinks the Huskies are continuing to get better.

“Since my freshman year, I’ve seen our team progress, and I think we’re going to do good this year,” Denney said.

Team speed may help fill the gap.

“I’m returning the probably the most speed I’ve ever had in my 13 years here in Hansen,” said Hansen Head Coach Jim Rife.

Getting the football out wide as quickly as possible to utilize the team’s quickness is a huge focus.

“It’s eight-man football, I mean you got three fewer guys than everybody else, but they still have to cover the same amount of the field so, speed kills,” said Rife.

After that first playoff birth in four decades, the taste of success is still fresh.

“You really want to push to do it again and get as far as you did before,” said senior wide receiver and cornerback Jacob Pittman.

Making the playoffs means maneuvering their way through a tough Sawtooth Conference.

“Any night in this conference anybody can beat anybody, and I think we’ve got a team that can compete,” Rife said. “That’s all we’re looking to do is complete every game and give ourselves a chance to win.”

The Huskies will kick off the season at cross-town rival Murtaugh on August 27 in the battle for the Wagon Wheel.

