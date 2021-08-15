Taking a deeper look at VAERS data

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Some posts referring to VAERS data as a source of COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths have gained traction on social media recently, with some posts suggesting the data shows the vaccine has caused thousands of deaths.

VAERS refers to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. The system created in 1999 by the FDA and CDC was established to manage reports of side effects to any vaccine. According to the South Central Health District, VAERS is a reporting system and it is not a data gatherer. The South Central Health District said it is not meant to show how many people got sick in a conclusive way and it is not meant to show causation between illness and the vaccine itself.

When accessing VAERS, there is a lengthy disclaimed which in part reads:

“While very important in monitoring vaccine safety, VAERS reports alone cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or illness. The reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable. In large part, reports to VAERS are voluntary, which means they are subject to biases.”

“Nothing that is reported into the VAERS system is cleaned up,” said Brianna Bodily of the South Central Health District. “Suzie in the house next door, she could report three different things about things she just heard about...She could post all of those and it won’t be taken out of the system.”

When it come to VAERS data, the CDC additionally states “reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem. A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records, as not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines.

The full VAERS data disclaimer can be found here.

