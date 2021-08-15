Advertisement

Thousands impacted by Twin Falls power outage

Outage resulted from a downed power line
Power outage in Twin Falls
Power outage in Twin Falls(KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:13 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —

Update 4:43pm:

The number of Idaho Power customers impacted by the outage has been reduced to 1744. Idaho Power lists line interference as the probable cause of the outage. The estimated restoration is now 6:30 pm.

Original Story:

According to Idaho Power, 2454 homes have been impacted by the outage that began at 3:35 pm.

This outage was the result of a downed power line near the intersection of Sycamore St. N. and Addison Ave. It is currently unknown what caused the downed power line.

Twin Falls Fire Department and crews from Idaho Power have responded to the incident.

Idaho Power estimates power will be restored at 6:00 pm.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on collision south of Twin Falls sends 8 to hospital
A man and two teenagers are recovering from their injuries after a crash early Thursday morning...
Twin Falls man, teens recovering after high speed crash
Gov. Little urges Idahoans to receive COVID-19 vaccine now as students head back to school
140 Second Avenue North (google maps)
Structure fire in downtown Twin Falls early Friday morning
Health Advisory in effect for all Magic and Salmon Falls reservoirs
Health advisory in effect for Magic and Salmon Falls reservoirs

Latest News

CSI readies for Fall Term
College of Southern Idaho readies for start of fall term
Sturgeon now held at Niagara Springs Hatchery
Niagara Springs Fish Hatchery now doing more to maintain Idaho fish heritage
Fit and Well Idaho: pedestrian safety ahead of the first day of school.
Fit and Well Idaho: pedestrian safety ahead of the first day of school
Julie’s Clothes For Kids helps students in the Mini-Cassia area feel confident on the first day...
Julie’s Clothes For Kids helps students in the Mini-Cassia area feel confident on the first day of s