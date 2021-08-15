Thousands impacted by Twin Falls power outage

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —

Update 4:43pm:

The number of Idaho Power customers impacted by the outage has been reduced to 1744. Idaho Power lists line interference as the probable cause of the outage. The estimated restoration is now 6:30 pm.

Original Story:

According to Idaho Power, 2454 homes have been impacted by the outage that began at 3:35 pm.

This outage was the result of a downed power line near the intersection of Sycamore St. N. and Addison Ave. It is currently unknown what caused the downed power line.

Twin Falls Fire Department and crews from Idaho Power have responded to the incident.

Idaho Power estimates power will be restored at 6:00 pm.

