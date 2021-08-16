Avery, Ridale Blincoe

HEYBURN—Ridale Blincoe Avery, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of August 14, 2021, at her home, with her family nearby from a recent illness which she had kept to herself until the final weeks of her life.

Ridale was born February 9, 1944, to Richard D and Betty L Blincoe. She grew up on the family farm where she became very close with her two brothers, and they were later joined by two younger sisters. She graduated from Minico High School in 1962. After graduation, she joined the local gun and rifle club. She attended Idaho State University in 1962-63. She then attended San Francisco School of Design in 1964, where she learned to design and sew her own clothing, which she did for many years and was one of the classiest ladies in town. While going to school in San Francisco she lived with a Chinese family and loved to go to China Town.

After returning to Idaho, Ridale decided to take flying lessons and, at age 21, she acquired her private pilot’s license. She then decided to study and get a commercial pilot’s license, which she was able to accomplish. Being very focused on flying, she bought an airplane at age 23. The plane was a turquoise and black Cessna 140 Taildragger with tail number N-89984. It had a pink control wheel and it had been previously owned by a WWII veteran. It had a saying on the dash that said “Don’t Let The Bastards Grind You Down.”

During her flying time, she met Dale Avery, also a pilot; they dated and were married February 1, 1968. In 1973, they started a radio service company in Burley. Their specialty was two-way radios, which they sold and serviced. They sold the radios to local law enforcement, businesses and farmers. They worked together for almost 30 years with Ridale doing the bookkeeping and Dale doing sales and management. Dale said Ridale’s bookkeeping skills were what kept their business successful.

Dale and Ridale lived most of their married life on the Avery family farm, which was on the banks of the Snake River. In later years they built a new home on the Snake River, which both of them worked tirelessly making it a showplace. Ridale put her design skills to use and, after putting her heart and soul into the home, it became a crowning masterpiece to her life. During their years together they had a beloved dog named Buffy. In the last few years they fell in love with the neighbor’s dog, Yogi, who would come over and visit them.

Ridale loved her family and was very proud of all of them. The nieces and nephews always loved to go birthday shopping with Aunt Ridale because she was very generous with them. She was also very generous in the community donating to many organizations.

Ridale was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Betty Blincoe; and her brothers, Larry and Dean Blincoe. She is survived by her sisters, Joan Davila and Jill Nielsen (Dean); her sisters-in-law, Carla Blincoe (Larry) and Bonnie Blincoe (Dean); and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, at the Paul Pine Chapel located within the Paul Cemetery, at 550 W. 100 N., of Rupert.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to Meals on Wheels or a charity of your choice.