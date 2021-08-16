Gridiron Grind: Wendell looks to turn program around with new culture

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wendell Trojan football program has only won one game in the last two seasons. However, a familiar face who has brought Wendell to the state final four before is back at the helm, and there’s a little buzz at practice. Jon Helmandollar is back leading the Trojan program.

“We’re always hyped, we always got a chip on our shoulder,” said senior tight end and linebacker Aden Bunn.

The optimism starts with having something to lean on.

“Not going to lie last year we didn’t really have much of an identity other than, ‘we’re going to get beat,’ but this year we’re going to be a run-first team and we’re going to be able to run it down your throat,” said senior receiver and defensive back Matthew Dahl.

The potential for a powerful ground game comes from a big and strong offensive line.

“I really believe in them upfront, they’ve taken major steps this summer, gotten better and it’s a core group,” said Wendell Head Coach Jon Helmandollar. “They lift together, they hang out together, they’re at workouts together, so they do everything together and that’s what you need upfront.”

The centerpiece to the guys down low is senior leader John Smith.

“If the offensive line can have success and we can have that energy, we can really bring it up with everyone that if we do our job then they’ll be able to do their job so much better as well,” said Smith.

The Trojans will look at growth one game at a time, but players are confident they will not be looking at another winless season.

“We could be a lot better, we could have our first winning season since 2013,” said Dahl.

The Trojans will start their season on August 27 at Nampa Christian.

