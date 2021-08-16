High-speed chase through Gooding early Sunday morning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Early this morning, a high-speed chase through Gooding ended with a flipped car at 1500 East and 2100 South.

According to the Gooding Police Department, the chase started at 1735 Main Street before heading away from town to 1500 East.

Police said the vehicle then returned to town and drove around the west end of Gooding before, once again, heading away from the town where the car ultimately rolled over, thus ending the chase.

The driver of the vehicle survived the crash and escaped out of the back windshield before fleeing into a cornfield.

