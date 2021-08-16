Advertisement

High-speed chase through Gooding early Sunday morning

High Speed Chase in Gooding
High Speed Chase in Gooding(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Early this morning, a high-speed chase through Gooding ended with a flipped car at 1500 East and 2100 South.

According to the Gooding Police Department, the chase started at 1735 Main Street before heading away from town to 1500 East.

Police said the vehicle then returned to town and drove around the west end of Gooding before, once again, heading away from the town where the car ultimately rolled over, thus ending the chase.

The driver of the vehicle survived the crash and escaped out of the back windshield before fleeing into a cornfield.

KMVT will bring you more updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on collision south of Twin Falls sends 8 to hospital
A man and two teenagers are recovering from their injuries after a crash early Thursday morning...
Twin Falls man, teens recovering after high speed crash
Gov. Little urges Idahoans to receive COVID-19 vaccine now as students head back to school
140 Second Avenue North (google maps)
Structure fire in downtown Twin Falls early Friday morning
Power outage in Twin Falls
Thousands impacted by Twin Falls power outage