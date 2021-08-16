Idaho Board of Education seeking public comment on diversity, educational equity, and inclusion

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Educational diversity has been a hot topic in the Gem State following a heated debate about critical race theory.

Idaho’s Board of Education wants to make it clear; they want everyone to be welcomed and represented in the state’s classrooms.

“We’re a very diverse state and we want all those kids on our campus,” said Kurt Liebich. “To me, that should not be a controversial topic when we talk about it in that way. But, again, I’m just one voice in the state and we’re certainly interested in how other people view the issue.”

Lebich says discussing diversity, educational equity and inclusion programs at the state level has led to some misunderstanding about what those programs provide.

Rural outreach programs, according to Lebich, are often overlooked during this discussion.

And in Idaho, rural outreach is vital for successful public education.

“If you are living in a rural community,” said Peter Risse, Boise State University Extended Studies Associate Dean, “a geographically isolated community, the opportunity to stay near home, near family, near potentially an existing job or job opportunities locally to help build that place, that’s incredibly valuable and that’s what we’re really about with this.”

Ultimately, the Board of Education’s goal is to make certain that students around the state have options for education after high school.

“What we’re talking about is that every kid, every student, no matter what your background is,” Liebich said, “when you come on our higher-ed campuses you should have the opportunity to succeed and there’s a recognition that different kids need different levels of support.”

The Board’s policy on diversity, educational equity and inclusion will be discussed in October, until then they are seeking public input on the policy.

To submit your input about the policy, visit the Board of Education’s website.

