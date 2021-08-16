Advertisement

Idaho man electrocuted after jumping on power transformer

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:05 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in eastern Idaho say a man was electrocuted after jumping on a power transformer in Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department said in a prepared statement the man died instantly from the electrocution.

Police and firefighters were sent to Idaho Falls Power shortly before midnight for a report of someone climbing on a water tower on the municipal utility’s property.

The fire department says the man refused to come down, and later climbed a fence into the power plant.

He was electrocuted and died instantly after he came into contact with a high-voltage power line on a transformer.

The man’s name was not released.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on collision south of Twin Falls sends 8 to hospital
Power outage in Twin Falls
Thousands impacted by Twin Falls power outage
High Speed Chase in Gooding
High-speed chase through Gooding early Sunday morning
Some Magic Valley and Wood River Valley counties deemed “high-risk” for COVID-19
Gov. Little urges Idahoans to receive COVID-19 vaccine now as students head back to school

Latest News

Proposed Bluebird Village Community Housing project now moves on to city council for discussion
Ketchum P&Z commission approves community housing project’s application
The goals of the Hispanic Liaison Team are to build relationships that increase trust between...
Blaine County Sheriff’s Office starts Hispanic Liaison program
The school will have events on August 14th and 20th from 9 am to 2 pm
CSI hosting orientation and instant day enrollment events in the coming days
Sun Valley Arts & Crafts Festival
Sun Valley Arts & Crafts Festival returns after year off