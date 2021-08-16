Advertisement

Lawmakers react to Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday.(Zabi Karimi | AP / Zabi Karimi)
By Alana Austin
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:19 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Over the weekend, Afghanistan’s government collapsed to the Taliban, just days after the Biden administration oversaw the U.S. troop draw-down after nearly 20 years of war.

The Associated Press reports that at least seven have died as a result of the chaos at the Kabul airport. Now thousands of U.S. troops have been called back for duty in the embattled country, to help remaining U.S. civilians, diplomats and interpreters who assisted American forces flee Afghanistan.

The interpreters and their families now face grave danger, with threats of torture and murder, at the hands of the mujahideen.

President Joe Biden spent a long weekend at Camp David, receiving briefings and video conference calls with military and intelligence officials. He has vowed to keep American interests focused on the homeland, and not to hand down another foreign war to the next commander-in-chief.

President Biden returned to the White House to make remarks Monday afternoon, saying he stands ‘squarely behind’ his decision. However, the commander-in-chief conceded that the Afghanistan government’s collapse was quicker than expected.

The U.S. left Bagram Air Base last month and now prisoners have been released from the sprawling military installation.

Lawmakers weigh in on the next steps in the Middle East and the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan in the clips below:

Rep. Austin Scott // R-Georgia

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on collision south of Twin Falls sends 8 to hospital
Power outage in Twin Falls
Thousands impacted by Twin Falls power outage
High Speed Chase in Gooding
High-speed chase through Gooding early Sunday morning
Some Magic Valley and Wood River Valley counties deemed “high-risk” for COVID-19
Gov. Little urges Idahoans to receive COVID-19 vaccine now as students head back to school

Latest News

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) voted in support of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
Crapo: infrastructure investments help keep pace with Idaho’s growth
Rep. Priscilla Giddings responds to questions from ethics committee attorney Christopher...
Rep. Giddings, adamant she’s done nothing wrong, censured for sharing identity of Jane Doe
Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
First Greater Idaho meeting in the Gem State this month
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general