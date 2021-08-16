Martell, Donna Ann

BURLEY—Donna Ann Martell, a resident of Burley, passed away at the age of 88 on August 13, 2021, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley.

Donna was born on October 8, 1932, in Ogden, Utah, to Clifton (Cap) and Dorothy (Dot) Gibson. Her family moved to Burley her senior year of high school. She married Lon Delbert Munson and together they had three beautiful daughters, Christie Palmer, Patricia Simpson and Monnie Telleria. They later divorced. She then met the love of her life, Morris Martell, from Burley. They were married on August 25, 1959. They moved to Las Vegas, Nev., and lived there for 14 years. Together, they had a son, Myles Martell. The family moved back to Burley in 1976 and have lived there ever since. Morris and Donna were sealed in the Logan Utah Temple on July 22, 1983, for time and all eternity. They spent many happy years in retirement in Yuma, Ariz.

Donna had an infectious laugh and the gift of gab. She never knew a stranger and everyone was her friend. She introduced her husband and family to fishing. She always had a garden and canned every year. She enjoyed having yard sales and loved going to them with her sister-in-law, Doris. Donna had the gift of wheelin’ and dealin’ and getting the best bargain wherever she went. She was a teacher’s assistant (paraeducator) at Minico High School for many years in the Special Education Department. She loved her students and they loved her, often hugging her as she saw them in later years. She was proud of her family and her heritage.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many positions in Primary and Sunday School. She loved doing genealogy and temple work for her ancestors. She was a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She enjoyed attending the Beta Sigma Phi sorority with her sisters, Sharon, Colleen and Doris. She loved to sew and quilt. Her goal was to make quilts for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which she did. She enjoyed quilting until the end of her life.

Survivors include her husband, Morris Martell; sister, Colleen Temple (Paul); children, Christie Palmer, Patty Simpson, Monnie Telleria and Myles Martell (Nancy); stepchildren, Mark Martell (Linda), Marilyn Fox (Richard) and Mike Martell (Beth); 27 grandchildren; and 58 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cap and Dot Gibson; brother, Howard Gibson; sister, Sharon Ennis; sons-in-law, Brad Palmer and Mike Telleria; and grandchildren, Matt Moyes, Hayley Coussins, and Clayton Garro.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley 7th Ward, located at 2200 Oakley Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Eric B. Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, August 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church, prior to the funeral.