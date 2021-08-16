Non-profit meets with lawmakers about vaccine mandates

MERIDIAN, IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) —Leaders of Take a Stand Now recently met with Sen. Chuck Winder (R-District 20) and Sen. Jeff Agenbroad (R-District 13) for assistance in removing the vaccine mandates issued by St. Alphonsus, St. Luke’s Health Group and Primary Health. St. Luke’s is requiring at least one dose by September 1 of this year.

“Just because we are put in a position as heroes, as “hailed heroes”, we don’t have a say? We can’t say no, and we don’t have informed refusal being given to us,” said Take a Stand Now founder Victoria Stump.

She said she recently resigned from her nursing position at a hospital because of the mandate, and she also wanted to put all her energy into the non-profit so she can help give a voice to others. Take a Stand Now member Jen Graves said the group isn’t made up of people who are anti-vaxxers, but rather hospital workers and concerned citizens who believe people should have a choice on whether or not they want to get the vaccine.

“My answer is no! I gave you (hospital administration) my answer, and I expect you to accept that is my answer, and allow me to make my choice for my body,” said Graves. “If you can’t accept that is my answer then I am concerned about the care you can offer to the patients of the communities.”

The non-profit said they had a productive meeting with the lawmakers on the possibility of them actively engaging in conversations with hospital administrators to find a compromise to the vaccine mandate issue and also giving the workers a voice at the table.

Stump said the Senators additionally agreed to collaborate with Take a Stand Now on a proposal to present to both the House and Senate to reconvene and pass legislation to prohibit vaccine mandates.

“We want them to meet one issue and one issue only,” said Stump.”They don’t want to waste the taxpayers’ dollars, and I respect that...If they can agree to meet on this one issue whether you want it or not it doesn’t matter. The point is to get them together so they can deliberate further.”

She said they encourage the public to continue to engage with their elected members of the Idaho legislature and keep pressure on them, but no matters what happens they are committed to addressing the issue and fighting for people’s right to have a choice.

“I would also say while we are committed to working on this it is not our only plan. We do not have all of our eggs in one basket. We have contingency plans,” Graves said

She did not say what the group’s other plans are at this time.

So far more than 770,00 people have received the vaccine in Idaho, and a little more than 700,000 are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.