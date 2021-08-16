Positive COVID-19 case at Blaine County jail

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Public Health District is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak in the Blaine County jail, according to their latest COVID-19 regional assessment.

The Blaine County Public Safety Facility has confirmed one inmate tested positive for COVID-19 despite not showing any symptoms. They said the inmate was isolated in accordance with their coronavirus protocols. All other staff and inmates have tested negative.

According to officials, this is the first positive COVID-19 test in the facility since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.