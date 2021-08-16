Advertisement

Positive COVID-19 case at Blaine County jail

The Blaine County Public Safety Facility has confirmed one inmate tested positive for COVID-19
coronavirus
coronavirus(KY3)
By Candice Hare
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Public Health District is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak in the Blaine County jail, according to their latest COVID-19 regional assessment.

The Blaine County Public Safety Facility has confirmed one inmate tested positive for COVID-19 despite not showing any symptoms. They said the inmate was isolated in accordance with their coronavirus protocols. All other staff and inmates have tested negative.

According to officials, this is the first positive COVID-19 test in the facility since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on collision south of Twin Falls sends 8 to hospital
Power outage in Twin Falls
Thousands impacted by Twin Falls power outage
High Speed Chase in Gooding
High-speed chase through Gooding early Sunday morning
Some Magic Valley and Wood River Valley counties deemed “high-risk” for COVID-19
Gov. Little urges Idahoans to receive COVID-19 vaccine now as students head back to school

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Taking a deeper look at VAERS data
Some Magic Valley and Wood River Valley counties deemed “high-risk” for COVID-19
St. Luke's pausing elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay
Increased COVID-19 Activity Leads St. Luke’s to Pause Certain Elective Surgeries and Procedures
Differing medical opinions during the COVID-19 pandemic
Physician ethics of care examined as COVID-19 pandemic continues