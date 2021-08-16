Sun Valley Arts & Crafts Festival returns after year off

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the country’s largest fine art festivals returned to the Wood River Valley this weekend when the Sun Valley Arts and Crafts Festival made its comeback after a one-year absence due to the pandemic.

“It’s fantastic,” said Festival Director Art Daves. “So grateful, the artists are so grateful, for some of them, this is their first show back from the pandemic.”

Artists at the festival were grateful to, once again, have a platform to sell their works and whether it was their first time, or they’d been involved for years, all artists had rave reviews.

“I don’t have any complaints,” first-time attendee David Ruggeri said. “It’s a well-run show, well organized, all the people have been great and there’s just really no complaints.”

“It’s my favorite festival,” said Karen Klinefelter, who’s come to the event for a decade. “I do, generally, about sixteen shows a year and this is always the one I look forward to.”

For artists, the pandemic had an added impact, taking away many of the income opportunities.

Now, with gatherings once again taking place, a renewed gratefulness is clear.

“It’s like you’ve been asleep and now you’re awake,” said Cindy Olmes, this year’s Best of Show winner. “It’s so nice to talk to so many different people. It’s so great to get feedback on your work, that’s so positive. I couldn’t be happier.”

“Most of us who do travel around the country and do shows, that’s where we see each other,” Klinefelter said, “that’s where we see each other’s work and get inspired.”

For Cindy Olmes, who recently quit a decades-long career to pursue art full time, winning this weekend’s “Best of Show” award was the ultimate validation.

“To be acknowledged in that way,” Olmes said, “it just means so much to me.”

