Advertisement

USDA announces significant boost to food stamp benefits

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept...
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:09 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families — the largest single increase in the program’s history.

Starting in October, average benefits for food stamps — officially known as the SNAP program — will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. The increased assistance will be available indefinitely to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries.

The aid boost was first reported by The New York Times and the details were confirmed by a spokeswoman for the Agriculture Department. They were formally announced Monday by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

The aid boost is being packaged as a major revision of the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan. In concrete terms, the average monthly per-person benefits will rise from $121 to $157.

The increase is part of a multi-pronged Biden administration effort to strengthen the country’s social safety net. Poverty and food security activists maintain that longstanding inadequacies in that safety net were laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic, presenting an opportunity to make generational improvements that reach beyond the current public health crisis.

Activists say the previous levels of pre-pandemic SNAP assistance simply weren’t enough, forcing many households to choose cheaper, less nutritious options or simply go hungry as the funds ran low toward the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on collision south of Twin Falls sends 8 to hospital
Power outage in Twin Falls
Thousands impacted by Twin Falls power outage
Gov. Little urges Idahoans to receive COVID-19 vaccine now as students head back to school
Some Magic Valley and Wood River Valley counties deemed “high-risk” for COVID-19
High Speed Chase in Gooding
High-speed chase through Gooding early Sunday morning

Latest News

Haiti sits near the intersection of two tectonic plates that make up the Earth’s crust.
EXPLAINER: Why Haiti is prone to devastating earthquakes
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Rush on Kabul airport as Afghans flee Taliban takeover
CNN's Clarissa Ward takes a remarkable trip around the streets of Kabul.
Afghanistan: Capital under the Taliban
Two little girls were shot while sitting in a parked car in Chicago Sunday afternoon. One of...
Shooting kills 7-year-old girl, injures 6-year-old sister in Chicago