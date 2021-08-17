Advertisement

Bucks for Books aims to help Idaho’s elementary school libraries

Last year, elementary schools in Buhl and Twin Falls were awarded funds
Bucks for Books
By Candice Hare
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Elementary school libraries in Idaho are set to receive additional support thanks to the Idaho Lottery Commission in partnership with the Idaho Commission for Libraries.

$50,000 of funding is available to Idaho’s publicly-funded elementary school libraries thanks to Bucks for Books. Individual awards for schools can range from $1,000 to $3,000.

According to the Idaho Commission for Libraries, most Idaho elementary school libraries have insufficient budgets to provide their students with quality, age-appropriate books that they can check out and take home.

Eligible publicly-funded elementary schools that staff a library with a paid contracted staff member, and have never received the Bucks for Books awarded are encouraged to apply here.

If you plan on shopping at Barnes & Noble between September 4, 2021, and September 10, 2021, you can also use this voucher to help support the Bucks for Books program.

