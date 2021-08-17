Bucks for Books aims to help Idaho’s elementary school libraries

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Elementary school libraries in Idaho are set to receive additional support thanks to the Idaho Lottery Commission in partnership with the Idaho Commission for Libraries.

$50,000 of funding is available to Idaho’s publicly-funded elementary school libraries thanks to Bucks for Books. Individual awards for schools can range from $1,000 to $3,000.

Last year, elementary schools in Buhl and Twin Falls were awarded funds.

According to the Idaho Commission for Libraries, most Idaho elementary school libraries have insufficient budgets to provide their students with quality, age-appropriate books that they can check out and take home.

Eligible publicly-funded elementary schools that staff a library with a paid contracted staff member, and have never received the Bucks for Books awarded are encouraged to apply here.

If you plan on shopping at Barnes & Noble between September 4, 2021, and September 10, 2021, you can also use this voucher to help support the Bucks for Books program.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.