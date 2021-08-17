Consumers are feeling the pinch of rising prices

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Consumer prices continue to rise in the United States, but the pace seems to be slowing down. However, some people in the Magic Valley are still feeling the pinch of it.

According to the Department of Labor prices for U.S. consumers rose from June to July by 0.5 percent, but the rate of inflation was down from the previous month’s increase of 0.9 percent. However, over the last 12 months, consumer prices have increased more than 5 percent, impacting everything from gas to the food people buy at the grocery store. The energy index rose 23.8 percent, while the food index increased 3.4 percent for the 12 months ending in July.

“Every Thursday we do price changes, and they send them down from our warehouse, and we are seeing everything going up, so 20 to 50 cents,” said Paula Simerly, owner of Simerly’s grocery store in Wendell.

Simerly said it’s rare anymore that she will hang a tag that lowers the price, and some of her customers who are on a tight budget are feeling the pinch.

“You just don’t get the stuff that you would like to have, like the ice cream and the cookies. Things that you use to get. You have to stick with the good old staple things,” said shopper Margret Presnell.

Presnell said the rate of inflation has her concerned about the future, but University of Idaho professor Steven Peterson said it’s not time to panic just yet.

“People talk about the ‘Zombie Apocalypse’ well we had it, and that was the 70′s and very early 80′s,” said Peterson. “We had double-digit inflation and oftentimes right alongside it double-digit unemployment.”

He said the five percent level is not catastrophic but it is troubling, and the question is whether this is a blurb or if this is going to be a sustained problem. Peterson said supply chain disruptions due to COVID are clearly a strong element of the rising consumer prices. For example, many automobile manufacturers across the country had to shut down their production plants for a while because of a shortage of computer chips. According to the CPI, the price of used cars and trucks is up nearly 42 percent in the last 12 months.

“They are hoping this is just a supply chain issue and this will settle down, and it will not lead to decreasing the money supply and increasing interest rates,” said Peterson.

He said if the rate of inflation is sustained U.S officials are going to have to take a look at the current record low-interest rates and the size of the monetary base. Peterson said the size of the monetary base is “extraordinary”, as it has gone up several trillion dollars since 2008, due to the amount of money the Central Bank has injected into the economy.

“The cure is very painful but very clear. If you have an inflation problem, the Central Bank needs to reduce the money supply, reduce the availability of credit, and raise interest rates,” Peterson said.

The professor said there is always a concern that increasing interest rates and reducing the line of credit can impact the stock market or cause a recession. Peterson also said there is a sizable part of the U.S. economy that is very intersensitive.

“If you start raising interest rates, particularly on things like housing, you price out consumers in the housing market,” said Peterson. “You have to think about the housing boom we are in now and the record high housing prices. An increase in interest rates of 1 or 2 percent would price a large number of people right out of the market immediately.”

Jaci Walker, who is a realtor at Keller Williams in Twin Falls, said the median home price in Twin Falls County has jumped up about 30 percent from July of last year ( $252,000 to $320,000), due to more people from out of state coming to Twin Falls to buy homes, competing with local buyers.

“Not enough to sell them, and that has driven up the price,” Walker said.

However, she said what is happening now, and everybody should be aware of, is that the inventory is starting to increase. In April of 2021, there were 71 active homes on the market. As of July 2021, there are 196.

“So because there is more inventory than there has been in several years that is going to create a leveling of the market,” Walker said.

She said mortgage loan rates on a 30-year fixed are exceptionally good right now, ranging from 2.2 percent to 2.8 percent according to D.L. Evans Bank. However, Walker thinks rates would have to go up significantly for homeowners to be priced out of their homes. She thinks the people who would be most impacted are first-time buyers.

“The lower the interest rate the lower the monthly payment,” said Walker. “For first-time home buyers, it is a very aggressive market. There are multiple offers on each property and they have to come up with more cash for the home than before.”

But with prices still going up and workers leaving for higher-paying jobs, Simerly said some employers are going to have to make some adjustments until things start heading downward.

“We are going to make an adjustment and put in self-checkout lanes because we don’t have enough cashiers to run the business”

However, she thinks the grocery industry will survive better than others.

“I think restaurants and dining will continue to close, and people will have to come here to cook their own meals,” Simerly said.

