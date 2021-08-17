Gridiron Grind: Canyon Ridge starting fresh

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge High School is looking forward to a fresh start in 2021, as the Riverhawks hope a new attitude and a new coach will go a long way.

There’s a new face at the helm of Canyon Ridge Football, James “Bubba” Poole.

“I knew eventually a head coach was something I wanted to do,” Poole said.

The former University of Utah and AFL football player replaces longtime head coach Sean Impomeni. His staff will include Ron Bradshaw, Justin Burch, Mike Easterling, Justin Lineberry, Matt Osen and Spencer Troutman.

“He makes us want to work hard and he’s great to have around,” explained senior Zander Carnell on his new coach.

While some of the players might have been in awe of their new coach’s accomplishments on the field, their focus has remained strong.

“Couldn’t have been more blessed as far as having a great group of guys, as far as my athletes, come every day and look to great better,” Poole explained. “I think they bought into that.”

“He was leading rushing yards in a lot of his games he started in and that helps us running backs too because he knows a little bit,” added senior running back, middle linebacker Wyatt Somers.

Poole spent the last three seasons as an assistant for 3A powerhouse Sugar-Salem.

“Being there, getting close with that coaching staff, forever grateful for those guys,” Poole said.

Now he’s taking over a team who couldn’t secure a win in 2020, but went to state in 2019.

“Definitely the coaching has been there for us, but not quite that peak where we needed to hit.”

“Really a great challenge, a huge challenge for me, being here and I accepted and love the people here,” Poole said.

But the number one factor this season comes down to mindset.

“Last year it seemed like we were not trying to lose, this year it seems like we’re pursuing to win,” Carnell added.

Poole will look to his key returners to lead the way.

“I can’t remember a summer in my years here, that we had so many guys out, and so many guys working so hard, that come August 27th when we play that an 0-8 canyon ridge team will be a lot different team,” Carnell explained.

Canyon Ridge hosts Wood River August 27 to open the season.

