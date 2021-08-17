Hailey city council approves motion to amend budget

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monda,y the Hailey City Council approved a motion to amend and appropriate more than $1 million to their 2021 Fiscal Year budget, to help improve the future of their town.

The city’s budget will increase from $12.7 million dollars to $13.8 million, as $200,000 in Cares Act Small Municipal Grant revenue for businesses, and $950,000 in unspent Capital Funds will be appropriated to the budget.

The unspent Capital Funds will be used to buy a quarter block of land adjacent to City Hall, at the corner of Croy and River Street. The city is exploring the idea of developing the land into a town square or library extension, depending on future public input.

The vote was not a unanimous one, as one city council member voted against the motion.

“I am for the $200,000 but I am not for the $950,00 to purchase that out of the Capital Fund,” said City Councilmember Heidi Husbands. “I think it should go to the voters and let them decide if they would like to have this as the new town square area.”

The proposed project is being called the “Heart of Hailey,” and some community members at the city council meeting questioned if the project would bring value to downtown businesses and the community.

