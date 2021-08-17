High school athletic departments ready for school year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Right now, many professional sporting events are competing with full-capacity crowds, and it will be no different in many places around Idaho.

“There is nothing closed, nothing restricted, we want a full gym, full football fields, full soccer, matches full of people, that’s our goal,” said Burley High School Athletic Director Randy Winn.

Burley will be operating without restrictions. The Twin Falls School District, as well as Jerome, are also not using any restrictions.

“We just want our fans back, we want our parents back,” said Jerome High School Athletic Director Scott Burton. “I can’t imagine being a parent last year and being told I couldn’t come to a game.”

Attendance limits were a very apparent part of high school sports for much of last school year. The year of adjustments was crazy but doable, according to Burton.

However, he doesn’t what to deal with taping off seats and having everybody walk in one way again.

‘That’s why we’re hoping that everybody just uses their head, uses common sense, and then we can get everybody back where they belong,” Burton said.

One nuisance not involving a virus is smoke and air quality.

“We are constantly on the phone with each other, texting each other, calling each other, ‘Hey what do you think, what’s it look like over there,’ and a lot of times we just hover right on that border and they last thing want to do is shut things down,” Burton said. “We don’t want to do that under any circumstances at all.”

However, if the Air Quality Index (AQI) goes above 150, outdoor practices or games must be shut down.

