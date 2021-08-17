High winds cause power outages in Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Buhl residents are recovering from a storm that caused nearly 1000 homes to lose power Monday night.

Around 7:30 P.M. a gust of high winds swept through the area causing branches and large trees to fall over, knocking out power to homes. It also caused some city streets to be closed off while residents and city workers cleaned up the debris.

The Buhl Police Department told KMVT there are no reports of anyone being hurt or injured in the incident, and the extent of the property damage is unknown at this time.

Buhl resident Kaleb Mowl said the winds were upwards of 50 to 60 miles per hour and seemed to last for about ten minutes. He also said the winds seemed to come out of nowhere.

“I was in the backyard putting the tarp on my grill when I heard a crash and wind gusting really bad, and I came out front and noticed there was a tree down that was laying in the middle of the road,” Mowl said.

The Buhl Police and Fire Department responded to the incident, as well as Idaho Power. As of 9:30 P.M, some homes are still being reported as being without power.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.