Homeschool alternative to public schools becoming increasingly popular

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When you think of the first day of school, you might think of traditional scenes like parents walking their children to the bus stop; but while some children put on their backpacks and head into class, others learn at home.

“The number one response that I get is ‘I could never do that. I don’t have enough patience,’” said mother of three Angela Lierman when asked how others respond to her homeschooling her children.

Lierman has homeschooled her children for 12 years. She was initially very involved in her children’s public school education. She said during that time she saw how stressed some teachers were. That observation combined with her faith and noticing her children having difficulties in a traditional setting led her to choose to homeschool. She said the transition from one form of education to another led her to initially doubt herself.

“Do I know what I’m doing? I’m with my kids all of the time. I can’t leave them at school or daycare or anything. I had to find a support group,” said Lierman.

Her decision is an increasingly popular one. The National Home Education Research Institute estimates there are between 4.5 and five million K-12 students homeschooled in the United States. That is roughly eight percent of school-age children nationwide, which is a significant uptick from what had already been steady growth in recent years.

Yet, the stereotype of the socially awkward homeschooled child still exists. It was a conversation mother Tasha Dixon had to have with her husband before they decided to give it a go.

“Actually, my husband was very hesitant to start homeschooling because that was the stereotypical homeschooling child...they’re a little bit more antisocial or they’re a little bit awkward,” said Dixon.

Dixon said she has found the opposite to be true with her children, describing one of her children as “the life of the party.” She added she believes her children are more mature in some respects and are not afraid to talk to adults, as a result of their homeschool education.

Both mothers echoed similar benefits of homeschooling such as educational freedom for their children, having the time to travel together as a family and their families becoming more closely knit.

“My daughter really struggled with her ABC’s this year and my kids play games with her and try to get involved in her learning those things, so we’ve really come together as a family,” said Dixon.

Lierman additionally spoke about how homeschooling has allowed her children to explore groups and projects that interest them including an annual robotics project. Her family is also very involved in 4-H. She said she loves that homeschooling has brought her family together and that she believes our county needs more of that. She added that she has grown throughout the homeschooling process, as well, going as far as saying “it changed me.”

