Joe Mama’s Car Show returns to Jerome for 23rd year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Car enthusiasts from all around descended on Jerome Idaho on Saturday for Joe Mama’s car show.

Hot rods, classics, modern racecars and more filled Jerome City Park and drew a large crowd.

“Joe Mama’s is just synonymous with car shows in Idaho,” said Raul Torrez. “Everybody knows about it, everybody’s heard about it. It’s amazing how people who come for the first time say they’ve heard about this show but had no idea that it was this grand.”

The reputation of Joe Mama’s has been many years in the making and event coordinators hope to carry the tradition for years to come.

“It’s exciting for Jerome,” said event organizer Carl McEntarffer, “it’s been a big thing for Jerome for 23 years and we just want to continue that.”

Sadly, this is the first time the show has been held without its namesake, Loren “Joe” Skaug, who tragically passed away earlier this year.

Everyone who remembers Joe hopes this show continues as a way to honor his legacy.

“It’s great for me to be able to carry it on for him,” McEntarffer said. “Like I said it means so much to Jerome and we don’t want to see it go away. So, we’re just trying to carry it on.”

“It’s amazing,” Torrez said. “His legacy, I think is going to go on for a long time.”

Torrez, who sat beside Joe at his last show a year ago, said this year’s event would be exactly what Joe wanted.

“The last thing I remember about Joe was leaving him, shaking his hand and he had the greatest, happy smile on his face,” said Torrez. “I think if he were here today, I’d see that same smile on his face.”

