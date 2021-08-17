Advertisement

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines work well for pregnant women, study says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:24 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) – A new study finds that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are well-tolerated by women who are pregnant, lactating or planning a pregnancy.

The Pfizer and Moderna shots are both mRNA vaccines, whereas the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Nearly 62% of study participants got the Pfizer vaccine, and almost 38% got the Moderna shot.

After the first dose, 97% reported post-vaccination reactions like those seen in the general population.

Typical reactions were injection site pain and fatigue.

Less than 5% reported problems linked to pregnancy or birth after the first dose and 7.5% after a second dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended that pregnant women get the vaccine.

