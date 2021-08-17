From stellar occultation to Star Parties, the Herrett Center Observatory has it all

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week at the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory Director Chris Anderson performed the second-ever measurement of the Altona asteroid.

Stellar Occultation, the process of measuring asteroids, happens when an asteroid crosses in front of a background star, causing the star’s light to fade.

Anderson has performed fifty-seven asteroid occultations at CSI, dating back to 2014.

If you would like to see more of what takes place behind the lens of the Norman Herrett Telescope, Anderson hosts monthly Star Parties, the second Saturday of each month, offering a chance to see some of the mysteries of space up close.

“I’ve even had, occasionally, people who look at, typically, the rings of Saturn, and they will look at it in the eyepiece and say, ‘am I seeing a picture?’ They can’t believe that it’s the actual light of from the actual object coming straight to their eyes with nothing in between them and the object,” Anderson said.

Star Parties are hosted on the second Saturday of every month, starting one hour after sundown. Anderson tells KMVT that the best time to come is about an hour in, as the crowd thins out.

