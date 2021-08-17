Stop light in operation at busy Twin Falls intersection

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls made a stoplight at the intersection of Madrona Street and Falls Avenue a priority. It is now up and operating just in time for the start of the school year.

As KMVT has have reported in the past, with so many students walking to and from school in the area and increased vehicle traffic, putting up a stoplight in the area became a pressing issue.

The finished product was a couple of weeks late due to supply chain issues, according to city officials.

However, traffic signals were powered on last week, just days before the start of the school year.

The project cost around $600,000 and used Impact fees from development in the area, according to the city.

“These traffic signals are not cheap like I said, this one was about $600,000, so we’re very conservative in where we place these,” said City of Twin Falls Public Information Officer Josh Palmer. They need to be in an area that is going to protect both pedestrians and drivers.”

There still will be a patrol officer around the area to make sure things are going smoothly, for the time being, Palmer adds.

