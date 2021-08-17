Students and teachers excited for the first day of school

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monday was the first day of school for the Twin Falls School District, and some teachers said they saw a big difference this year compared to last year

The school district is starting this year following CDC guidelines, which recommend face coverings for staff, students and visitors while indoors, instead of requiring them.

Lincoln Elementary P.E. teacher Kyle Miller said it was nice to start the school year by being able to see the kids’ faces and smiles, and not seeing them covered up. He also jokingly said it’s a lot easier to communicate with students now before the face coverings caused some communication barriers.

In addition, Miller said students and teachers seemed less stressed this year because there are not as many restrictions in place compared to last year. However, he is a little concerned about the Delta Variant and rises in COVID cases, but all he can do right now is hope for the best.

Miller said one thing he was really excited about on the first day of school was there seemed to be more kids in class compared to last year.

“People did a little more homeschooling last year, some online learning,” said Miller. “We have more people in class. I always feel as a PE teacher I want as many people in the gym as possible.”

TFSD Public Relations Director Eva Craner said the school district is projecting roughly 9,600 students but that could change pretty significantly over the next few weeks, due to some students not coming to school the first week and showing up after Labor Day and other students transferring out of the district.

