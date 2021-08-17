Advertisement

The Twin Falls School District offers COVID-19 tests for students, staff, and parents

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample for a COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:25 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the 2021 school year now underway, many wonder how the Twin Falls School District will use Gov. Little’s funding for COVID-19 testing in K-12 schools.

The Twin Falls School District already started COVID-19 testing last year and will use the funds to continue to offer that service.

Any parent or staff member can call the district office to set up a time for a COVID test. Tests are conducted on Mondays and Wednesdays by the school district nurses.

Eva Craner with the school district says they know there are going to be COVID-19 cases this year.

“If a student or staff member test positive we do require that they stay home from school for 10 calendar days,” said Craner. “Or, if they just have symptoms and have not yet tested, we ask that they stay home until they get a negative test result or 10 calendar days.”

She added each test takes about 15 minutes.

