An innovative new healthcare option is available for the first time in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new convenient form of healthcare is available in Idaho starting today.

Nurx (Nur-ix) is the largest digital medical practice with a focus on women’s health, but do they also offer services for men. It is now offering its telehealth services and medication delivery in the Gem State.

Nurx allows patients to schedule medical evaluations online any time, it provides prescription delivery and at-home testing.

Nurx provides convenient and affordable access to care for sensitive healthcare needs. This includes birth control, STI home testing, migraine treatment, skincare, and more.

“And really we’re all we’re all about just connecting patients to amazing medical providers that we have on staff,” said Dr. Jennifer Pena, the Chief Medical Officer for Nurx. “Providing accessibility, removing those barriers to access to care and making it all very convenient so that the patient can do it from the comfort of their own home on their own time 24/7.”

She added they are currently offering at-home COVID-19 testing. For more information on Nurx services, you can visit their website, Nurx.com.

