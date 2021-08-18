Blaine County school board adjourns early, due to people not wearing masks

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Tuesday night some parents and residents left the Blaine County School Board meeting extremely frustrated when the trustees adjourned their special board meeting after two minutes and failed to discuss face-covering protocols with the public for the upcoming school year.

The school board adjourned early due to people unwilling to follow the mandatory mask requirement during the meeting. Chair Keith Roark informed people in attendance who were not wearing a face covering that if they did not put one on or leave the board was going to adjourn. Some people in attendance fired back at Roark and told him there is “no law” in effect that required them to wear masks and he did not have the authority to make them. After a few minutes of going back and forth with the crowd, Roark adjourned the meeting. As the trustees were walking out of the meeting room one person in the crowd called for the school board to be “repealed”. Many people in the room agreed with him

Blaine County Parent Kris Haynes who attended the meeting said she was not surprised by the board’s actions, but she was surprised they left after two minutes. However, she felt what happened worked in her and other parent’s favor, because she is not in favor of a mask mandate for students, teachers, and staff.

“It is just the tyranny of the government. The tyranny we are seeing all over the country. We have to stand up for our rights. We have to stand up for the constitution we were born into. We have to stand up for kids,” Haynes said.

The school board was scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on Health and Safety Procedures for the 2021- 2022 school year. According to the draft proposal, all outsiders would be required to wear masks indoors, and masks would also be required on buses at all times.

Face covering requirements will be based on Blaine County community levels of COVID-19 transmission as defined by CDC COVID Data Tracker. Masks would only be optional when community transmission is low.

Face coverings exceptions would be allowed under the following circumstances:

● When outside such as at recess, outdoor learning times, etc.

● Persons with medical conditions or religious exemption that prevent them from wearing a face-covering

● Anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated, or unable to remove the face covering without assistance.

● Other exceptions based on case manager and team decision with appropriate documentation

Due to them adjourning early the board was unable to discuss responses to questions from the August 10 school board meeting relating to masks and any illness or injury to students or staff during the 2020-2021 school year. However, the documentation in the agenda packet states, “Through the review of documentation from the 2020-2021 school year, there have been no documented cases of any student or staff suffering any illness or injury as a result of wearing a face mask”, and “There are no clear instances of anxiety caused by the face coverings. There are, however, instances of students experiencing anxiety during their school day who then needed to remove their mask.”

Before the board meeting, there were many people outside protesting mask mandates with signs. Hailey resident Sylvie Dore, who is the mother of a 16-year-old, said she homeschooled her daughter last year because of the mask mandate. She said she is concerned about health-related issues caused by prolonged mask-wearing.

“I have a lot of friends who have kids who have complained of serious headaches, migraine quality headaches, every day that they had to wear a mask,” Dore said.

She also said if a mask mandate is put in place this school year parents should fight back, look for exemptions, not comply, or pull their kids out of school.

Ketchum resident Leslie Manookian, who is the president of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, said at the end of the day it comes down to people being able to have a choice.

“If parents want to send their kids to school in a mask they should have that right, but if parents think that is not appropriate for their children then they should have that right. It’s not the government’s job to tell us how we keep ourselves well,” Manookian said.

Before the board adjourned she said she was hoping “100 percent that the board votes for freedom”, and if not there is a decent chance there can be some litigation.

At this time it is unknown when the school board will reconvene. The first day of school in Blaine County is August 23.

