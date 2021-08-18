COVID-19 cases are rising in Idaho, and officials are worried the worst is to come

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County is listed as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in Idaho after 148 COVID-19 cases reported since Monday, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (no reporting of cases was done over the weekend).

Overall, the worry is not just about cases in the Gem State. Officials say hospitalizations are nearing levels of last November and December.

“I feel like our challenge is to get the message out, how worried we are and how serious we think this is,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn.

Ventilators are not being used at the same rate, but Intensive Care Unit bed usage is at a similar level to last winter.

Last Friday, there were 93 ICU beds in Idaho. The lowest point last winter was 89.

This situation fluctuates daily, however with rising cases, the Department of Health and Welfare is projecting 30,000 cases a week by mid-October.

“To put that in context at our peak daily case count (last winter), if we had taken that peak and multiplied it by seven we would have had 20,000 cases in a week,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner.

These projections are based on current COVID-19 cases and Idaho’s low vaccination rate.

About 50% of Idahoans 12-plus have their first dose.

Nationwide it is around 70%.

“Right now, today, the hospitals are completely stressed, in many cases overwhelmed, and seeking assistance from state and federal resources,” said Administrator for the Division of Public Health Elke Shaw-Tulloch.

This is why the department is endorsing precautions.

“I have gone back to wearing a mask when I’m back in a grocery store or in a public setting because I don’t want to risk the fact that I could be asymptomatically be transmitting it to somebody else,” Dr. Hahn said.

A vast majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated.

According to New York Times data, just 1.3% of COVID-19 deaths are among vaccinated people. Only .9% percent of hospitalizations are vaccinated as well.

