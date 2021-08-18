Gridiron Grind: Twin Falls gravitates towards playing fundamentally sound

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls opens the 2021 campaign in 10 days.

The Bruins lost some key talent, but are bringing back all-conference players.

Ben Kohring is looking ahead to his second year at the helm, after a challenging first season.

“But until you’re the guy and having to go through the administrative duties, tracking the kids, and taking care of their grades and stuff like that, it’s quite a bit more of things being put on your plate than just being an assistant coach where you get to show up and work with the kids directly,” Kohring said on the added duties of being a head coach.

The Bruins lost three-year starting quarterback Nic Swensen to graduation. Now several players are looking to fill that role.

“We’re going to give three-four guys an option to see what they can do and we’re going to be versatile back there and see we can put some athletes to put some strain on the defense so they’re not just preparing for one guy,” Kohring added.

Two of his targets earned first-team all-conference honors last season in Jace Mahlke and Teagen Severe.

“Young guys are going to have to step up, we’re really young, really good team,” Mahlke said.

Twin Falls finished third in the Great Basin Conference, after tough one possession losses to Jerome and Minico.

“Had a lot of missed opportunities where we needed a stop on defense or turned the ball over when we were going into the red zone,” Kohring said. “Woulda, shoulda, coulda didn’t win it, so we’re looking to capitalize on being more fundamentally sound, and winning those games.”

They look to avenge last year’s one point loss to Vallivue when the Falcons come to town, August 27. The Bruins haven’t won their season opener since 2018.

“That one point loss to Vallivue (20-21), we have to use to fuel this one and we’re looking for revenge this game,” Severe exclaimed.

“We’ve always scheduled really good non-conference opponents which makes us better,” Mahlke added.

