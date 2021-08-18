Advertisement

Idaho warns of COVID patient surge, hospitals ‘overwhelmed’

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare warns that based on the current rate of spread, Idaho could see as many as 30,000 new cases a week by mid-October(KMVT)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:06 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Hospitals are reporting record numbers of COVID-19 patients on ventilators and public health officials have reactivated a “crisis standards of care” task force.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare warns that based on the current rate of spread, Idaho could see as many as 30,000 new cases a week by mid-October.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials made the announcements during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said the developments were “extremely alarming” and urged people to get vaccinated, wear masks when appropriate and stay home if they are sick.

