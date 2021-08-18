Jerome’s Almanza signs with Treasure Valley Community College
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:51 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ryan Almanza will be staying in the Gem State to continue his athletic career.
The Jerome athlete will attend Treasure Valley Community College on a track and field scholarship.
Almanza was a little emotional during his signing Monday afternoon.
“All it takes is a little extra work,” Almanza said.
The Tiger said as a freshman he only threw the discus at 43 feet.
His personal record now is 137 feet.
Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.