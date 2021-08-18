Jerome’s Almanza signs with Treasure Valley Community College

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ryan Almanza will be staying in the Gem State to continue his athletic career.

The Jerome athlete will attend Treasure Valley Community College on a track and field scholarship.

Almanza was a little emotional during his signing Monday afternoon.

“All it takes is a little extra work,” Almanza said.

The Tiger said as a freshman he only threw the discus at 43 feet.

His personal record now is 137 feet.

