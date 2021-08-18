Advertisement

Jerome’s Almanza signs with Treasure Valley Community College

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:51 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ryan Almanza will be staying in the Gem State to continue his athletic career.

The Jerome athlete will attend Treasure Valley Community College on a track and field scholarship.

Almanza was a little emotional during his signing Monday afternoon.

“All it takes is a little extra work,” Almanza said.

The Tiger said as a freshman he only threw the discus at 43 feet.

His personal record now is 137 feet.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on collision south of Twin Falls sends 8 to hospital
Power outage in Twin Falls
Thousands impacted by Twin Falls power outage
High Speed Chase in Gooding
High-speed chase through Gooding early Sunday morning
COVID-19 vaccine
Taking a deeper look at VAERS data
Some Magic Valley and Wood River Valley counties deemed “high-risk” for COVID-19

Latest News

Jerome’s Almanza signs with Treasure Valley Community College
Jerome’s Almanza signs with Treasure Valley Community College
New Canyon Ridge head football coach James "Bubba Poole" meets with his players at a preseason...
Gridiron Grind: Canyon Ridge starting fresh
The Riverhawk Football Sign outside the stadium.
Canyon Ridge hopes to turn heads in 2021
“We just want our fans back, we want our parents back”
High school athletic departments ready for school year