Shot-shaming leading to added stress for some

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “I’ve been told I shouldn’t be allowed to get any medical help if I get hurt or get sick,” said Magic Valley resident Ame Spriggs. “I’ve been told that I’m just selfish and I only care about myself, and I’m willing to kill others.”

Spriggs is one of many who feel they have been shamed due to their coronavirus-related decisions. During the pandemic, the term “shot-shaming” has been used to describe the usage of shame as a tool to try and coerce those who do not agree with one’s COVID-19 vaccine stance with the hopes of changing their mind.

“It hurts, even more, when it’s people that don’t know you,” said Spriggs. “I have these people assuming that I’m all anti-everything.”

Spriggs is the mother to a 19-year-old with medical concerns that leave him vulnerable to seemingly minor illnesses like a cold. As a result, Spriggs said she put significant time into researching the COVID-19 vaccine before deciding it wasn’t the best decision for her family.

“I probably had to do more investigating than anybody else because I had make sure what was right for my vulnerable son,” said Spriggs.

According to Randy Simonson, Ph.D. — who is a professor of psychology at the College of Southern Idaho — on the whole, shame is not an effective technique for attempting to change one’s beliefs.

“It doesn’t work,” said Simonson. “When we try to encourage someone to do something, belittling them doesn’t do any good whatsoever.”

He added belittling or humiliating someone for their choices can lead to added distance and distrust. He said no matter which side of the debate you’re on, feeling marginalized or alienated from the larger part of society can create added stress in one’s life.

“The reason why it feels so raw and hurtful is because it’s not just the behavior in question, it becomes a person’s value,” said Simonson.

Over the past year-and-a-half, Spriggs said shaming and cyberbullying of her coronavirus-related decisions affected her mental health.

“I’ve had to be on anxiety medicine just to go to work,” said Spriggs. “I literally cried myself to sleep I don’t know how many times.”

Spriggs said she found the best thing for her was finding a network of people who shared her views. It was through them she was able to learn of locations like stores or restaurants where she didn’t feel judged for her decisions.

“Going to those places that you still saw a smiling cashier if they wanted to and they didn’t care if you had your smile on,” said Spriggs. “It helped to find those little nooks and crannies that had that respect of choice, and it’s kind of what saved me over the last year.”

Simonson added instead of attempted coercion through shame, he personally chooses to love people, have compassion for people and let them have their choices in both action and belief.

