There are a couple of new changes coming to prep sports this year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There are a few changes coming from the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) for prep sports.

Girls wrestling will have a state tournament bracket this upcoming season.

Due to numbers, the IHSAA said the bracket will only include one classification.

State tournament brackets, for other sports, are also undergoing a change.

Soccer, volleyball, basketball, and softball teams will be seeded by max preps rankings into the eight-team state tournament bracket.

The semifinals of the 4A Girls and Boys basketball tournaments will also be moved to the Ford Idaho center this year.

However, one thing worrying the IHSAA right before the start of the fall is the lack of officials.

“Unfortunately, we are already hearing that games are going to be moved and canceled possibly, we just don’t have enough officials,” said IHSAA Assistant Director Mike Federico. “Our catastrophic insurance doesn’t cover a sport unless they’re certified officials and you have to have a certain number and all of those kinds of things.”

While the issue is statewide, Federico said District IV volleyball is struggling mightily for officials.

KVMT spoke with District IV basketball commissioner Randy Winn earlier this week, who said he is still looking to fill spots as well.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.