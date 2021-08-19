Behind the Business: Crown Jewelers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new jewel has come to the Magic Valley. Crown Jewelers, located at 1339 Filer Ave E in the back of Lynwood Shopping Center, opened just four days ago.

“I’m a fifth-generation jeweler, my grandfather and my father did this,” says Milad Jeizan, owner of Crown Jewelers. “I used to watch my dad do all kinds of things with jewelry, and that inspired me.”

Life hasn’t always been easy for Jeizan and his family. They moved to southern Idaho from Iran just 15 years ago and built what they currently have from very little.

“My parents had very little,” says Jeizan. “We started from scratch basically.”

Family members say they’re proud of Milad for all of the hard work he’s put into the business.

“I’m pretty proud of him,” says Mehrdad Jeizan, Milad’s brother. “He’s spent a lot of time building this place and he’s always wanted to do this.”

Custom jewelry isn’t a common commodity to find in the Magic Valley. The goal for this business is to bring this to Twin Falls.

“We don’t have many jewelry places that do custom pieces here,” says Mehrdad. “We wanted to be a pioneer in this industry for the Magic Valley.”

As far as any messages the Jeizans have for the public, the biggest message is for young entrepreneurs.

“If you have a dream that you want to follow and you have a plan to get there, you’ve got to go through with it.” says Milad.

Crown also offers repairs and cleaning for any type of jewelry. They are open from 10 a.m. -7 p.m. Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.

