Blaine County awarded grant to improve broadband access to Carey

CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many rural communities continue to struggle with broadband access as people are still working and learning from home.

One city in Blaine County is working together to help improve internet speed.

Blaine County has been awarded a 1.5 million dollar grant.

This money is part of the CARES ACT in the broadband grant program.

It will be used to improve internet access for 250 homes in Carey.

Blaine County Commissioner Dick Fosbury says the need for improvements in this area has been emphasized during the COVID-19 pandemic, with people forced to stay home for both work and school.

Earlier this year they were able to improve broadband access to the school, library, and other city buildings, but now are able to help the homes in the area.

“There may be kids that have to be schooled at home, maybe quarantined, this will really be a benefit to the community in the future, I think it’s a great service to the community,” said Dick Fosbury.

The installation for the broadband will begin soon and should be complete by December of this year.

Fosbury says they are grateful for the grant and are excited to see what it will do for the community.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.