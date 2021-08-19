Camp Rainbow Gold awarded five hundred thousand dollar grant

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Camp Rainbow Gold is excited to have been awarded a $500,000 grant from the Murdock Trust to help improve their Fairfield Camp location.

This summer they were able to hold their first in-person camps at their new Fairfield location.

With the half a million dollars they have been awarded, they will be able to continue to upgrade their facilities and continue to offer a one-of-a-kind service for children with cancer in Idaho.

“Now the additional funds will help us continue in our process to build the new buildings that we need, the stuff that nobody really wants to help pay for, sewage and water and power,” said Elizabeth Lizberg, the executive director for Camp Rainbow Gold.

Camp Rainbow Gold was also awarded a grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield to build a medical facility at the camp, so kids are able to come to camp and still get the care they need.

