WENDELL—Howard Oakley Cox, 60, of Wendell, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 11:00 at the Believers Church in Jerome.

Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Condolences can be left at demaraysjerome.com