Gridiron Grind: Minico ready to start fast in 2021

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While every other District IV team has to wait at least a week to play football, Minico will play Century on Friday during week zero, after their game against Sandpoint was canceled later this season.

“I want to get in as many games as I can because I’m a senior and I want to get in as many games right away,” senior linebacker and tight end Easton Arthur explained.

Minico football players had the good fortune of knowing that the change of schedule was going to happen earlier this summer.

“When we went to our camp during the summer, they already knew we were going to play week zero,” head coach Keelan McCaffrey said. “It was very important for them to go and then coming out this last week I think our coaches have done a great job preparing them, getting them ready to go.”

The Spartans look to start the season at 1-0 for the first time since 2018.

“We kind of had one week of camp and now it’s game week,” McCaffrey said. “So we adjust out practice schedule a little bit, it will be good.”

“So I know winning and starting 1-0 it will give us momentum and confidence boosters for the young guys starting up and us seniors getting ready for the season,” added senior running back Klayton Wilson.

And they begin with a familiar opponent, the Diamondbacks are led by first your head coach Logan Horrocks, a former defensive coordinator at Jerome.

“It’s going to be a great challenge,” McCaffrey said. “Their new coach, he knows us and we know him.”

This year the team is really emphasizing being one family and it’s showing so far in preseason.

“We all work together, there ain’t no bad attitudes or anything, we all want to win,” Arthur added.

“You know when they’re out there, they’re running around, they’re doing things, they’re doing it for one another, so I think that’s special for those guys and I feel like there’s something building,” McCaffrey said.

