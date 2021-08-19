Kimberly Elementary School’s therapy dogs prepare to welcome students back to class

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The first day of school is fast approaching at Kimberly Elementary and Baggins and Hagrid, the school’s therapy dogs, are preparing to see their friends again.

“One thing that I’ve noticed, especially with Baggins, is he had a summer off, just like a lot of our kids will have had a summer off, some of our kids are going to come back and forget some of the things they learned,” said Megan Garner, the principal at Kimberly Elementary. “Well Baggins did as well, I’m excited for students to realize that sometimes we forget how to do things and we need to relearn them, and Baggins is really going to be able to teach them that he can relearn things he knows how to do.”

The 1 and a half-year-old Golden Doodles are now in their second year at Kimberly Elementary and are one class away from being fully certified therapy dogs.

“He’s great for the counseling department, when we do small groups and individual things, that’s his niche,” said Jennifer Snell, the counselor at Kimberly Elementary. “He loves to chill out, the kids lay on them to read, that is one thing they both love is getting read to and kids laying all over them.”

So while some may worry about the first day of school, Hagrid and Baggins will be ready to welcome students and be supportive all year long.

“I had a great moment with him, we had a student who was really worried one day, and she was working on her deep breathing, she got to practice that with Baggins, she laid on him and did some deep breathing together a really sweet moment,” said Garner.

